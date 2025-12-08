Jeonbuk confirm departure of title-winning coach Poyet

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 8 - South Korean double winners Jeonbuk Motors said on Monday that head coach Gus Poyet is leaving the club after one season in charge.

The Uruguayan, who previously coached at Sunderland, Real Betis, and the Greece national team, was appointed at the start of the recently-concluded campaign and led the club to the K League title and Korean FA Cup.

"Walking together for the rebirth of Jeonbuk Hyundai, taking us to a new historical moment, good luck in the future coach," the club said in tribute to the former Chelsea midfielder in a post on social media.

Jeonbuk finished 14 points clear as they won a record-extending 10th league title, their first championship in four seasons, with Poyet overseeing a major upturn in the team's fortunes after a 10th place finish in 2024. REUTERS