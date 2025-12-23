Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan's Takumi Minamino suffers knee injury, World Cup campaign in doubt

Japan's Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring their first goal with Keito Nakamura in an international friendly game against Brazil in October 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO - Japan international Takumi Minamino's participation at the 2026 World Cup is in doubt after the midfielder's club, AS Monaco, confirmed he had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury while playing in Monaco's 2-1 win over Auxerre in the French Cup on Dec 21.

"Our midfielder Takumi Minamino suffered an injury to his left knee," Monaco said in a statement on Dec 22.

"Medical examinations revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament."

ACL injuries typically rule players out for six to nine months, meaning Minamino is unlikely to recover in time for the World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Japan are in Group F of the World Cup, where they will face the Netherlands, Tunisia and a play-off winner. Their opening match is set for June 14 against the Dutch in Dallas.

Minamino's injury is a massive blow for Japan, with the former Liverpool player having made 73 appearances and scored 26 goals for the Samurai Blue.

His absence will also impact Monaco's season, with the French side ninth in Ligue 1 and set to face Spain's Real Madrid and Italy's Juventus in the Champions League group stage in January. REUTERS

