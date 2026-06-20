Japan v Tunisia marks 1,000th World Cup match, FIFA says

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Japan fitness coach Ryoichi Matsumoto giving instructions to Japan players during training in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 15.

NEW YORK - Japan and Tunisia will meet on June 20 in the 1,000th soccer World Cup match, FIFA said, with the Group F game at Monterrey Stadium serving as each side's second fixture at the expanded 48-team tournament.

Japan drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener in Dallas, while Tunisia lost 5-1 to Sweden, also in Monterrey, ahead of the milestone meeting.