Japan ‘taught a lesson’ in beating Vietnam in six-goal thriller at Asian Cup

DOHA – Japan were “taught a lesson” after coming from behind to beat Vietnam 4-2 in their Asian Cup Group D opener in a thrilling encounter on Jan 14 at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Five goals were scored in the first half as Takumi Minamino grabbed a brace. Said Samurai Blue coach Hajime Moriyasu: “The reality with Vietnam today has taught us a lesson, that no game would be easy at the Asian Cup.

“It’s lucky that my players kept calm and adjusted to the situation to gain a victory.”

Japan, four-time champions who last won the Asian Cup in 2011, were shocked into action when Vietnam took a 2-1 lead before the Samurai Blue cut their South-east Asian opponents down to size with two goals just before half-time.

Vietnam’s initial resistance when the game kicked off lasted all of 11 minutes before Japan scored, with Minamino being in the right place at the right time to pounce on a rebound and guide it through a crowd of players into the net.

But Vietnam shocked Japan with an equaliser five minutes later from a corner, when Nguyen Dinh Bac – running away from goal – directed a glancing header that looped over the goalkeeper and into the net at the far post.

As the game opened up and with both sides creating chances, it was Vietnam who took the lead from another set piece when Bui Hoang Viet Anh headed the cross to the far post, which Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki failed to deal with as Pham Tuan Hai fired home.

The goal sparked wild celebrations and Vietnam coach Philippe Troussier, who is no stranger to Japan having guided them to the title in 2000, allowed himself a wry smile when they went 2-1 up.

But their lead did not last long, as Minamino scored again before half-time when he was released into the box by skipper Wataru Endo.

Said Minamino: “We let them turn the game around after we went ahead. I wanted to help the team any way I could, and (the goal) went in at a good time of the match, right before half-time.”

Japan rediscovered their urgency and quickly restored their lead just before going in for the break when Keito Nakamura scored a fantastic goal from the edge of the box, curling his shot into the top corner past the goalkeeper’s outstretched hand.

Said Nakamura: “I was intent on having a good swing at it once I received the pass. I’m happy it found the gap nicely.”