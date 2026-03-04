Japan off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over Taiwan

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 4 - Powerhouse Japan were frustrated for an hour by an obdurate Taiwan side but ultimately prevailed 2-0 at the start of their Women's Asian Cup Group C campaign in Perth on Wednesday.

Midfielder Momoko Tanikawa latched onto a Hana Takahashi ball and finished coolly in the 61st minute to finally break the deadlock. A powerful header from substitute Kiko Seike added the second in stoppage time.

The Nadeshiko, looking to reclaim the title they won back-to-back at the 2014 and 2018 Asian Cups, dominated possession but were denied more goals by a combination of resolute defending and Taiwan goalkeeper Wang Yu-ting.

Taiwan, three times Asian champions in the late 1970s and early 1980s, parked all 11 players behind the ball for most of the game and were credited with no attempts on goal in the official statistics. REUTERS