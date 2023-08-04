Japan look to maintain level in World Cup knockout stage

WELLINGTON – Japan stormed through the group stage at the Women’s World Cup with three dominant wins, and playmaker Yui Hasegawa has said it is vital that they maintain their level of performance in their last-16 clash against Norway on Saturday.
The 2011 champions exited in the first knockout round four years ago in France but are in much better shape this edition after scoring 11 goals in the group stage, which they rounded out with a 4-0 dismantling of Spain.
“Three matches, three clean sheets and into the knockout stage – what we have to do is keep up that level of performance,” said Hasegawa, who featured in all three group matches.
“The players are doing well. There’s more than one player doing well. Overall, we know we can rely on our teammates to help us. We have to keep working together.”
The last-16 exit at the hands of the Netherlands in 2019 was a big blow to the Nadeshiko, who had captured the hearts of a nation by winning the 2011 title and reaching the final four years later.
“This is a separate game,” added Hasegawa, who scored Japan’s goal in the 2-1 loss to the Dutch in Rennes.
“Of course we didn’t like losing last time... but the team as a whole should not be thinking about that game.”
Coach Futoshi Ikeda said defender Shiori Miyake, who was injured in training earlier this week, had done some conditioning work on Thursday and might be available to play at Wellington Stadium on Saturday.
Japan’s whole campaign has been about the team rather than individual players and Ikeda, who rotated his squad throughout the group stage, said that would not change as they moved closer to their target of winning the World Cup for a second time.
“We are working towards that goal, and the atmosphere of the team, the strength of the team is being realised well in this World Cup,” he said.
“Each player is performing their role. They’re not only performing to their own capacity, but they are working as a unit. It’s all about the collective.”
Japan have a winning record against 1995 world champions Norway, and Ikeda also said his side would not be intimidated by the taller Scandinavians.
“We’re still going to try to be aggressive,” he said. “That’s what we plan to do tomorrow.”
The Norwegians, meanwhile, plan to put the brakes on Japan’s dazzling goal-scoring form.
“They have been great, in terms of speed and technique,” Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen said, while insisting that her team are confident of thwarting the fast-paced counter-attacking game of the Japanese.
“It’s going to be a very tough challenge. But we have good energy going into this match and we are prepared. So let the best team win.”
Coach Hege Riise admitted Norway’s shock 1-0 defeat in the opening game against co-hosts New Zealand, who have since been eliminated, had been a “devastating” wake-up call.
A nervy 0-0 draw with Switzerland followed before Norway reached the last 16 with an impressive 6-0 demolition of the Philippines when Roma forward Sophie Roman Haug hit a hat-trick.
Riise, who won the 1995 Women’s World Cup as a player with Norway, said Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg is nearing full fitness after a groin injury.
However, she refused to say who out of Hegerberg and Roman Haug would start against Japan, adding that having two quality strikers is a “luxury problem”.
The jewel in the Norway team is Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen, who scored her first goal of the tournament in the rout of the Philippines.
“Caroline can create a goal on her own, she has amazing pace – with or without the ball – which is really impressive,” said Norway midfielder Vilde Boe Risa.
“She brings a lot to the team.” REUTERS, AFP