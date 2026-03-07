Japan hammer India 11-0 in Women’s Asian Cup mismatch

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Japan’s Yuzuki Yamamoto scoring the opening goal in their 11-0 Women’s Asian Cup Group C win over India at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth on March 7, 2026.

PERTH – A ruthless Japan thrashed India 11-0 to reach the Women’s Asian Cup quarter-finals thanks to hat-tricks from Hinata Miyazawa and Riko Ueki on March 7.

Group C leaders Japan, champions in 2014 and 2018, cut through India’s hapless defence with ease while the south Asian side failed to have a single shot in the game that was played predominantly in India’s half at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Japan overwhelmed India in the first half and were 5-0 up at half-time with a superb curling effort from Yuzuki Yamamoto in the fourth minute, a Yui Hasegawa goal, a brace from Miyazawa and a Kiko Seike penalty.

With a comfortable lead, Japan made three changes at half-time but they did not relent as substitute Riko Ueki scored twice in three minutes before completing an 18-minute hat-trick after Maya Hijikata also got on the scoresheet.

Miyazawa capped off the rout by completing her own hat-trick in the 81st minute, sealing an 11-0 scoreline that highlighted the gulf in class between Asia’s highest-ranked team in the world and their hapless opponents 59 rungs below them.

Earlier on March 7, Chinese Taipei held off a late Vietnam push to secure a 1-0 victory and their first win of the tournament at the same stadium.

Su Yu-hsuan’s first-half header gave the three-time Asian champions the lead, with both sides otherwise struggling to find cohesion in attack before the break in temperatures approaching 40 deg C.

Vietnam, quarter-finalists at the previous edition, had nine attempts on goal but none on target, while Taiwan stayed organised at the back to preserve their advantage in the Group C tie.

A late video assistant referee review for a possible penalty for Vietnam did not yield a decision, and Taiwan moved provisionally into second place in Group C on three points, behind Japan who are on a maximum six points.



Vietnam are third, also on three points, with India bottom with no points.

Meanwhile, an Iranian state television presenter has labelled the women’s national football team as “wartime traitors” after the players did not sing their national anthem before the Asian Cup game against South Korea in Australia.

Iran are playing in the continental tournament even as a military conflict escalates back home after the US and Israel launched air strikes over the weekend, killing the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Their players stood in silence when Iran’s anthem was played before their 3-0 loss to South Korea on March 2, though they sang and saluted before a 4-0 defeat by hosts Australia three days later.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting presenter Mohammad Reza Shahbazi said in a video that the players showed a lack of patriotism and their actions amounted to the “pinnacle of dishonour” in footage circulating widely on social media.

“Let me just say one thing: traitors during wartime must be dealt with more severely,” Shahbazi said.

“ Anyone who takes a step against the country under war conditions must be dealt with more severely. Like this matter of our women’s football team not singing the national anthem... these people must be dealt with more severely.”

Reuters has contacted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Iran Football Federation and the team at the Asian Cup for comment.

Players union Fifpro called on the AFC and FIFA to uphold their human rights obligations and undertake all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Iran’s squad after Shahbazi’s comments.

“These statements significantly heighten concerns for the players’ safety should they return to Iran after the tournament,” Fifpro Asia/Oceania said.

“We call on the AFC and FIFA to urgently engage with the Iranian Football Association, the Australian government and all other relevant authorities to ensure that every effort is made to protect the safety of the players.”

Ahead of their game against Australia, Iran forward Sara Didar fought back tears and spoke about the war while coach Marziyeh Jafari said her players were doing their best to focus on the tournament despite concern for their families back home. REUTERS, AFP