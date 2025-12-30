Japan great Miura, 58, joins new club to 'make history'

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 30 - Japanese soccer great Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, has signed a new loan deal with the Japanese third division side Fukushima United, setting him up for his 41st season as a professional footballer.

Miura, known as 'King Kazu', will also be playing his first season in five years in the top three divisions of Japanese football.

"My passion for football hasn't changed, no matter how old I get," Miura, who turns 59 in February, said.

"I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity. I promise I will play with everything I have to make a contribution."

"Let's make history together."

The forward, who started his professional career for Brazilian club Santos in 1986, also competed at several European clubs across Italy (Genoa), Croatia (Dinamo Zagreb) and Portugal (Oliveirense) throughout his career.

This will be his fourth loan spell since 2022 from J2 League side Yokohama FC.

He went goalless last season, playing a total of 69 minutes across seven games at fourth-tier club Atletico Suzuka, while his side was relegated to Japan's regional leagues.

Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan after making his debut in 1990, but was famously dropped from the side for their first World Cup appearance in 1998, before he retired from international football in 2000. REUTERS