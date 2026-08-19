Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The 23-year-old will be the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in the Premier League.

LONDON – Aston Villa announced on Aug 19 that they have signed Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, which could hasten the departure of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from the Premier League club.

Suzuki, who represented Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joins on a permanent transfer for a reported fee of around €35 million (S$51.8 million).

Born in the United States, Suzuki made his debut for Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds at 18.

Following a short stint in Belgium with Sint-Truiden, he spent the past two seasons with Italian Serie A side Parma.

The 23-year-old will be the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in the Premier League.

Martinez, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and played in the 2026 final, has been a target for Italian clubs. AFP