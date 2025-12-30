Japan footballer 'King Kazu' signs for new team at 58

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Kazuyoshi Miura will turn 59 in February but he believes his passion for football has not changed.

TOKYO – Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura said that his passion for playing the game was as strong as ever, after signing for a third-division team at the age of 58 on Dec 30.

Miura, better known as “King Kazu”, will join Japan’s Fukushima United on loan until June for what will be his 41st season as a professional footballer.

He will turn 59 in February. But while it is a remarkable feat, he is not the oldest active footballer.

Ukrainian Mykola Lykhovydov is even older, as he will turn 60 in January, while Uruguayan Robert Carmona, at 63, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career.

“My passion for football hasn’t changed, no matter how old I get,” former Japan international Miura said in a statement issued by his new club.

“I’m very grateful to be given the opportunity to play in Fukushima, and I will fight hard as a member of Fukushima United. Let’s make history together!”

Miura spent last season with fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka, making seven appearances as the team were relegated to Japan’s regional leagues after finishing second-bottom of the table and losing a playoff.

His move to Fukushima sees him return to the J. League – the top three divisions of Japanese football – for the first time in five years.

Miura also said that he was ready to “take on a new challenge” with Fukushima, who finished 10th in the 20-team third division last season.

“To all the Fukushima United players, coaching staff, fans, sponsors and people in the local area, I promise that I will play with everything I have to make a contribution,” he added.

Miura made his professional debut in 1986 for Brazilian team Santos and he has also played for teams in Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal.

He helped put football in Japan on the map when the professional J. League was launched in 1993.

He made his Japan debut in 1990 but was famously left out of the squad for their first World Cup Finals appearance in 1998, despite scoring 55 goals in 89 games for the national side. AFP