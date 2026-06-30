Japan fans stunned as Brazil end their World Cup dream

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A Japanese football fan reacts during the match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Brazil and Japan during a public viewing at ‘blue-ing!’ in Tokyo, Japan, early 30 June 2026.

TOKYO - Bleary-eyed fans in Tokyo struggled to come to terms with Japan’s World Cup exit after watching their heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the early hours of June 30.

Japan took the lead in their last-32 clash against the five-time champions in Houston, but Brazil equalised before Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in the 95th minute.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of the 200 or so fans who had gathered to watch a match that kicked off at 2am, Japan time, at a public viewing in central Tokyo.

Shigenobu Katsumura, wearing a blue Japan shirt and scarf, told AFP that he was proud of the team’s effort but disappointed by the manner of their defeat.

“To take an opponent like Brazil as far as that, you don’t know what would have happened if it had gone to extra time,” said the 55-year-old.

“There was still a chance, so to have that chance snuffed out is frustrating.”

Japan beat Brazil for the first time in a friendly in October 2025 in Tokyo and their supporters believed they could shock them again.

The time difference between the World Cup in North America meant fans in Japan were able to watch their team’s three group-stage games at a reasonable time, with most kicking off around breakfast time or even later.

Fans had to choose between setting an early alarm or staying up all night for the game against Brazil, which ended around 4am local time.

“I’ve been up all night,” said 29-year-old office worker Noa Takagi.

“I’m going to go home and then go to work tomorrow. Oh no, it’s actually today. I’m going to work today, from 8:30.”

The fans gave a collective gulp before kick-off as they watched Brazil’s players sing their national anthem in their iconic canary yellow shirts, blue shorts and white socks.

But apprehension turned to joy in the 29th minute when Japan midfielder Kaishu Sano drove upfield before sweeping the ball past Brazil goalkeeper Alisson for the opening goal.

Football fans react after Japan scored at the public viewing for the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Japan and Brazil in Tokyo early on June 30, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

The nerves returned when Brazil equalised 11 minutes into the second half, and the tension reached fever pitch when the South Americans laid siege to the Japanese goal as the game moved into injury time.

Martinelli punctured Japan’s hopes when he popped up at the death to score the winner, leaving fans to stagger out into the Tokyo morning in search of answers.

“I thought we could win, so the end was disappointing,” said 35-year-old Tomo Yoshida, wearing a curly blue wig poking through his straw hat.

“I think Brazil showed what a strong football country they are. They were very good.”

Japan had said they were aiming to win the World Cup, an ambitious target for a team that had never won a knock-out game at the tournament.

That unwanted record remains after their latest disappointment, but supporters were at least proud that they had given Brazil a run for their money.

“I came here for the first game against the Netherlands and the atmosphere was completely different today,” said fan Katsumura.

“The passion is different when you get to the knockout stage.” AFP