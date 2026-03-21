Japan edge hosts Australia 1-0 to win Women's Asian Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Japan's Maika Hamano (left) scoring the winning goal during the final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup against Australia on March 21.

SYDNEY - Maika Hamano scored the 17th-minute winner as Japan edged Australia 1-0 to secure their third Women’s Asian Cup in front of a record crowd of 74,357 at Stadium Australia on March 21.

Nadeshiko Japan, eighth in the FIFA rankings, added to their 2014 and 2018 titles while improving their head-to-head record to 14 wins, eight draws and eight defeats against 15th-ranked Australia.

“I feel relieved, I think it was a 50-50 game just as I predicted,” Japan manager Nils Nielsen said. “It’s very difficult to play Australia in Australia and I have to say they made themselves proud.”

“We won six games, I think it’s okay we take the trophy. In the end, I’m just happy, the girls fought with everything they had.”

Australia forward Caitlin Foord wasted an 11th-minute chance when she had only Ayaka Yamashita to beat but she shot straight at the Japan keeper before a moment of inspiration from Hamano made the difference at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

The 21-year-old, who scored a fine solo goal from a difficult angle in the semi-final against South Korea on March 18, received a pass from the left from captain Yui Hasegawa before she again caught the opposing goalkeeper by surprise.

Hamano took a touch that shifted the ball away from the edge of the box before suddenly deciding to go for goal, and her right-footed shot swerved in the air before flying into the far bottom corner with a scrambling Mackenzie Arnold left with no chance.

Yamashita made an error in the 35th minute when she passed the ball straight to Foord, but her shot went wide, while both Hikaru Kitagawa and Riko Ueki, the latter twice, spurned big chances from inside the box either side of half-time.

The home side piled on the pressure as the clock ticked down but Japan held on against the Australians, who were cheered on by the raucous home fans. REUTERS