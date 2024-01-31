Japan cruise into Asian Cup quarter-finals with 3-1 win over Bahrain

Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Bahrain v Japan - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 31, 2024 Japan's Takefusa Kubo in action with Bahrain's Jasim Al-Shaikh REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Bahrain v Japan - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 31, 2024 Japan's Ayase Ueda scores their third goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Bahrain v Japan - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 31, 2024 Japan's Keito Nakamura in action with Bahrain's Abdulla Yusuf Helal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Bahrain v Japan - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 31, 2024 Japan's Yuta Nakayama in action with Bahrain's Ali Madan REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Bahrain v Japan - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 31, 2024 Japan's Ayase Ueda celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
34 sec ago

DOHA - Four-times champions Japan eased into the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup with a clinical 3-1 victory over Bahrain on Wednesday at Al Thumama Stadium with goals from Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo and Ayase Ueda.

Bahrain coach Juan Anotnio Pizzi had been looking to heal old wounds after his Saudi Arabia team lost to Japan at the same stage in 2019 but Hajime Moriyasu's side put in a commanding performance and rarely looked troubled against the Gulf nation.

Japan took the lead in the 31st minute when Seiya Maikuma unleashed a venomous strike that crashed off the post but midfielder Doan was alert to pounce on the rebound to score from close range.

Japan went 2-0 up just after halftime through a stroke of good fortune when an unmarked Kubo received the ball inside the box, turned and fired home, with the goal being awarded after a VAR check for an offside call.

Bahrain halved the deficit from a corner when Japan keeper Zion Suzuki saved Sayed Baqer's header but as he attempted to catch the ball when it looped up in the air, Ueda tried to head it clear and they collided as the ball went over the line.

However, Ueda made amends for the own goal when he made it 3-1 after quickly evading three Bahrain defenders and as they tried to stop him racing away by pulling his shirt, the striker pulled the trigger from a tight angle to beat the keeper.

Japan will face the winner of the final last-16 tie between Iran and Syria later on Wednesday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top