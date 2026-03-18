Japan beat South Korea to advance to Women’s Asian Cup final

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Japan's Riko Ueki celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the Women's Asian Cup semi-final against South Korea.

SYDNEY – Two-time champions Japan made it to their third Women’s Asian Cup final in four years, after they defeated South Korea 4-1 in the semi-finals in Sydney on Wednesday.

They will take on hosts Australia in the final on Saturday, after the Matildas defeated nine-time winners China 2-1 a day earlier in Perth.

“I was very proud of them today,” Japan coach Nils Nielsen said on Channel 10.

“They actually made this game look fairly easy and comfortable but it wasn’t, because South Korea is a great opponent. It’s exactly the same when it comes to Australia... that’s exactly why I am here, to play Australia.

“The Matildas really have an amazing team, they have adapted to whatever is coming their way. When they play in front of a crowd like this, Australia are big favourites for the final.

“We have played reasonably well, but we can be better.”

It did not take long for Japan to open the scoring against the Koreans, who could blame only themselves for taking too long to clear their lines in the 15th minute.

Fuka Nagano stole the ball from Kim Shin-ji at the edge of the area, before squaring it to Riko Ueki who smashed it past goalkeeper Kim Min-jung.

The second goal 10 minutes later was more impressive as Maika Hamano showed a bit of trickery to dart her way past two opponents and blast a shot into the roof of the net.

Japan nearly made it three just before half-time but Aoba Fujino’s goal was ruled out by the VAR for a handball in the build-up.

The third goal came in the 75th minute, as Saki Kumagai headed into the net from a corner. South Korea swiftly pulled one back three minutes later via Kang Chae-rim.

Keeping up their intensity, Japan then put the game to bed with a fourth goal in the 81st minute from Remina Chiba as they cruised to the title showdown.

In related news, the Iranian women’s team landed at Istanbul Airport on Tuesday after several members of the delegation withdrew their asylum bids in Australia and decided to return home.

Footage from Turkish news agency DHA showed the players, wearing Iranian national team tracksuits, walking through the arrivals area at Istanbul Airport.

The players arrived in Turkey via Oman and Kuala Lumpur, having left Australia.

“I am missing my family,” one of them told AFP on Monday at Kuala Lumpur Airport.

According to DHA, the players left Istanbul Airport under police escort and headed to a hotel in the city.

They were due to return to Iran by Wednesday, the Turkish private news agency reported. As of press time, there was yet to be confirmation that they have returned to their home country. AFP