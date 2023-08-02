Jamaica knock out Brazil, reach last 16 of World Cup

MELBOURNE – It is all over for Marta’s World Cup career, as Jamaica strangled Brazil 0-0 on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the tournament and condemn the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995.

The result also meant that the Jamaicans have reached the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women’s World Cup.

Needing a point to go through from Group F, the Reggae Girlz barely threatened to score but were tight in defence, repelling wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in a frenetic atmosphere at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage started Marta on the field for the first time in her sixth World Cup but the iconic 37-year-old forward bowed out in disappointment, having confirmed that this would be her final tournament.

“It’s hard to talk at a time like this. Not even in my worst nightmare was it the World Cup I dreamt of,” said the veteran.

“But it is only the beginning... The only old one is me, most of them (teammates) are young with enormous talent. It’s just the beginning for them. I end here, but they continue.”

A disappointed Sundhage said her side did not create enough in a short interview after the match. She said: “We couldn’t break their defence. It really is very sad, we had high expectations. We started the World Cup well (beating Panama 4-0), but we have to face the results.”

Marta had chances to make an impact but her touch was missing. She fired a shot into a defender in the fourth minute and then wasted another chance seven minutes later with a heavy touch, leaving an unmarked Ary Borges fuming at the far post.

Running towards goal, Borges finally had her chance when Luana found her with a cross, but the playmaker steered her header well wide in the 24th minute.

Borges then set Tamires up with a delightful cross into the inside-left channel late in the half, but she thumped a volley straight at goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

Jamaica rode their luck to half-time and Brazil’s desperation grew after the break as their attacks came to nothing.

The Jamaicans’ hearts were in their mouths in the 79th minute when defender Allyson Swaby nearly put the ball into her own net with a terrible attempted clearance that forced Spencer into a fine save at the far post. But all turned out well in the end as they finished second in the group on five points, a point ahead of the Brazilians and two behind France, who beat Panama 6-3.