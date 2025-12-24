Jackson at the double as Senegal defeat Botswana 3-0

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

TANGIER, Morocco, Dec 23 - Striker Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Senegal got their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 3-0 Group D victory over Botswana in Tangier on Tuesday.

Jackson converted Ismail Jakobs’ low cross to give his side the lead after 40 minutes as they broke the resistance of a stubborn Botswana, before showing quick feet from Ismaila Sarr’s pass to finish from close range just before the hour-mark.

Senegal, who won the Cup of Nations title in 2021 and are among the favourites again, overwhelmed their opponents with waves of attacks and added a third late on from Cherif Ndiaye, one of 28 efforts on the Botswana goal.

Senegal head Group D on goal difference from the Democratic Republic of Congo after the opening round of games. The latter defeated Benin 1-0 on Tuesday. REUTERS