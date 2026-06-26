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Ivory Coast make changes, Curacao keep same lineup

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PHILADELPHIA, June 25 - Ivory Coast made four changes from the side that lost to Germany for Thursday's World Cup game against Curacao, who named the same team who took a point off Ecuador at the weekend.

• Curacao coach Dick Advocaat stuck with the same formation of 5-4-1 with Juergen Locadia the lone striker for the Group E clash.

• The Ivorians have taken three defenders out from the side who lost to Germany, keeping only Odilon Kossounou as Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan and Wilfried Singo are dropped. Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doue and Christopher Operi come into the back four.

• Christ Inao Oulai drops out of the Ivory Coast midfield to allow Nicolas Pepe to add to an attacking line-up, as he plays alongside Ange-Yoan Bonny.

Lineups

Curacao: Eloy Room, Joshua Brenet, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville, Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong, Juergen Locadia

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana, Ousmane Diomande, Christopher Operi, Odilon Kossounou, Guela Doue, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Yan Diomande, Amad Diallo, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Nicolas Pepe. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.