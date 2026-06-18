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Ivory Coast forward Wahi left out of Canada trip for Germany game

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi reacts IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi reacts IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross/File Photo

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June 18 - Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi will not travel to Canada for this weekend's World Cup clash with Germany, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) said on Thursday, a day after the player was linked to an investigation into suspected sports corruption in a Ligue 1 match.

The FIF said they had full confidence in Wahi and he was not travelling for Saturday's match in Toronto because authorisations for his travel to Canada had not been obtained.

French authorities said unusual betting patterns were detected around a yellow card Wahi received in a Ligue 1 match while playing for Nice last month.

"To date, the FIF has not been officially notified of any legal or administrative proceedings concerning him," the FIF said in a statement.

"During this particularly difficult period, the FIF offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team.

"The player will not be able to join the delegation’s trip to Canada. This is because the administrative authorisations required for him to enter Canadian territory have not yet been obtained. Elye Wahi will therefore remain in the United States until the team returns."

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their first Group E match, while Germany are coming off a thumping 7-1 win over Curacao. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.