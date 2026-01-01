Ivory Coast beat Gabon 3-2, face Burkina Faso in last-16

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 31 - Defending champions Ivory Coast came from two goals down to beat already eliminated Gabon 3-2 in Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday as teenager Bazoumana Toure's headed winner in added time in Marrakech handed them top spot in the pool.

The Ivorians finished on seven points from their three games, ahead of Cameroon on goal difference after the latter beat third-placed Mozambique 2-1.

Gabon were eliminated after the second match day following successive defeats and were without injured talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but first-half goals from Guelor Kanga and Denis Bouanga gave them a 2-0 lead.

Coach Emerse Fae’s side pulled a goal back through Jean-Philippe Krasso, then forced an equaliser via Evann Guessand with six minutes remaining before Toure sealed the win that sets up a Round of 16 clash with Burkina Faso in Marrakech next Tuesday.

It was a stunning late comeback from the Ivorians, who were outplayed in the first half but their physicality and relentless pursuit of a way back into the game brought reward.

GABON RACE INTO LEAD

Gabon were ahead on 11 minutes when Kanga profited from a mistake from Ivorian goalkeeper Alban Lafont as the latter spilled a tame shot, allowing the forward to score from close range.

It was 2-0 on 21 minutes and this time Lafont had no chance. Bouanga curled a superb shot from the left-hand side of the box across the goal and into the far corner.

Ivory Coast offered little going forward until past the half-hour mark when Oumar Diakite made a barnstorming run in the box and crashed his thunderous shot against the post.

The Ivorians did have a goal before halftime as Krasso tapped in from four yards out after 44 minutes when the ball was put on a plate by Wilfried Zaha’s low cross from the left.

Gabon substitute Clench Loufilou should have restored his side’s two-goal advantage 10 minutes into the second period when he missed an open goal at the back post, skewing his shot wide.

Ivory Coast made him pay as Guessand headed in an equaliser on 84 minutes having been left unmarked from a corner, and there was still time for the winner from 19-year-old Toure as he headed in from close range. REUTERS