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Ivory Coast advance in World Cup, as Nicolas Pepe scores twice to send tiny Curacao home

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Curacao v Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe netted in the seventh and 64th minutes to ensure second spot in Group E for his team.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PHILADELPHIA - Striker Nicolas Pepe scored both goals as Ivory Coast beat Curacao 2-0 on June 25 to book a place in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Pepe netted in the seventh and 64th minutes to ensure second spot in Group E for the Ivorians and condemn tiny Curacao to bottom spot and elimination from the tournament.

Ivory Coast, with six points, finished runners-up to Germany in their group, and qualified for the knockout stage for the first time in four attempts.

In the last 32, the Ivory Coast will play in Dallas on June 30 against the runners-up in Group I, to be decided later on June 25. REUTERS

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Curacao v Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe scores their first goal past Curacao's Eloy Room REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe scoring their first goal past Curacao's Eloy Room on June 25.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.