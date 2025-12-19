Straitstimes.com header logo

Ivorian hero Haller faces anxious wait ahead of Cup of Nations

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 10, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring their first goal

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 10, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring their first goal

RABAT, Dec 18 - Striker Sebastien Haller, whose goals took the Ivory Coast to the ‍last ​Africa Cup of Nations ‍title, could miss out on this month's tournament in ​Morocco ​through injury.

The striker hurt his hamstring playing for Utrecht in the Dutch league ‍at the weekend and has been undergoing treatment ​since joining ⁠up with the Ivorian squad at their training camp in Marbella, Spain this week.

The Ivorian federation said ​it was still waiting for test results before making ‌any decision on the ​31-year-old's availability.

Haller missed the start of the 2023 finals because of an ankle injury but returned to the side in the knockout stages and scored the winning goal ‍in both the semi-final and final as ​they won the tournament.

Ivory Coast kick off the ​defence of their title against ‌Mozambique in Marrakech next Wednesday. REUTERS

