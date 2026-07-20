It's tattoo time for Spain defender Cucurella says coach De la Fuente

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Spain's Marc Cucurella celebrates with his medal after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Lee Smith

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 - Spain defender Marc Cucurella is a man of his word and must now go ahead with a tattoo of Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's face on his body after the European champions beat Argentina 1-0 on Sunday to win the World Cup, the coach said.

Cucurella said earlier this week that he would tattoo the coach's face on his body if Spain lifted the trophy.

"I am too old for tattoos but my players are men of their word and I know they will stick to their word," 65-year-old De la Fuente told a press conference. "They made a mistake and they will stick to it. I am not that ugly."

De la Fuente has now led Spain to the Euro 2024 title as well as the World Cup.

Asked which part of Cucurella's body he would like to see his face on, the coach said with a smile: "Maybe a part of the body where it is not visible. But when you say something you have to stick to their word." REUTERS