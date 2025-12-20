For subscribers
On the Ball
It’s open season on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim
The festive season is open season on Manchester United. After Nicky Butt, the Class of ‘92 midfielder, lamented the departure of fellow former players Jonny Evans and Phil Jones from the coaching staff, the biggest name of all delivered a chilling verdict.
Alex Ferguson, on a trip to Bahrain, where he has enjoyed significant success with his racehorse, Spirit Dancer, candidly compared United’s downfall to Liverpool’s long slump during his own peak years. “We are now in the same situation. It could be ten years, could be 11 years, because of that cycle,” said Ferguson. “It has to be thought out carefully and we have to make sure the recruitment is going to be better than what it was.”