It's not over yet: Klopp

MADRID • Liverpool will not fear having to overturn a Champions League deficit against Spanish opposition at Anfield, and they may thrive on the challenge once more.

But they know from one draining night that Atletico Madrid are no Barcelona.

The European champions were beaten 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday by a display of fight, resilience and menace from Diego Simeone's side.

Those were qualities Barcelona lacked - as seen by their 4-0 capitulation in last season's semi-final while holding a 3-0 first-leg lead - and which Atletico, supposedly, had mislaid this term.

But the Madrid side were still a team very much in Simeone's image, with Saul Niguez's early goal condemning Liverpool to a rare loss and maintained Atletico's record of never having lost a Champions League knockout home under their Argentinian coach.

Despite manager Jurgen Klopp starting with what many would regard as his strongest XI, remarkably for the first time, Liverpool ended with zero shots on target and suffered only their second defeat all season with a senior team.

To add to the German's frustration, his players were visibly riled by the histrionics of Atletico players, and Sadio Mane had to be replaced at half-time over the fear of getting a red card.

Klopp took aim at how the hosts tried to get the Senegal forward sent off, with their men surrounding referee Szymon Marciniak demanding a second yellow card before the break.

He said: "He was targeted, that was clear. Sadio played a really good first half and the only thing they wanted is to make sure he gets a (second) yellow card.

MEMORABLE SCALP There are nights you don't forget and this was one of them. The best team in the world comes after many wins and you beat them. DIEGO SIMEONE, Atletico Madrid coach, on their 1-0 win over champions Liverpool.

"For me, we didn't lose, it's only half-time, the score is 1-0, that's all."

On the play-acting and time-wasting tactics employed by Atletico, Virgil van Dijk put it down to how "Spanish football is played".

Said the Reds defender: "But we handled it pretty well. Sometimes, it's not easy, but it's part of their game and we needed to adapt."

This was a meeting of two machines.

Against a relentless Liverpool side sweeping aside all in their path, Atletico proved to be what Klopp had described as the "proper machine" despite trailing La Liga leaders Real Madrid by 13 points in fourth place.

Backed by their passionate Wanda Metropolitano crowd, the hosts thrived on the occasion and the chance to silence their band of critics in Spain over the lack of a title challenge this campaign.

While Simeone was his typical animated self at the full-time whistle as his players and fans celebrated wildly, he knew a massive second leg awaits on March 11 at Anfield, where Liverpool have not lost since September 2018.

"There are nights you don't forget and this was one of them," he said.

"The best team in the world comes after many wins and you beat them.

"We're going to play (at Liverpool) with a lot of humility, because they are accustomed to playing massive games in their stadium."

Klopp was also convinced it will be a different outcome in the reverse fixture, warning: "Our people will be ready. Welcome to Anfield. It's not over yet."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN