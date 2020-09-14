It's no laughing matter: Greenwood says sorry

LONDON • Manchester United teen sensation Mason Greenwood has apologised for the second time in a week after a video of him inhaling "hippy crack", otherwise known as nitrous oxide or laughing gas, was leaked on social media.

The incident happened before his antics while on international duty with England which saw the striker, who scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, sent home from Iceland in disgrace.

Greenwood, along with Manchester City's Phil Foden, were seen in the company of two models, including a former Miss Universe Iceland finalist, in a hotel room. This broke the coronavirus quarantine rules and both players missed the Nations League goal-less draw in Denmark last Tuesday.

Greenwood missed United's 1-0 friendly defeat by Aston Villa last Saturday, but is expected to be in the squad for their English Premier League season opener at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

However, it remains to be seen what part he will play at Old Trafford after British tabloid The Sun published videos and pictures of 18-year-old inhaling nitrous oxide.

According to Australia's Alcohol and Drug Foundation, inhaling a large amount of nitrous oxide can result in risks like a loss of blood pressure and even a heart attack.

Greenwood was contrite yesterday, saying: "I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgment on my part.

"I strongly urge others not to follow my example. As an 18-year-old, I am learning all the time. However this week, I've also learnt that I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career, and I must respect that in future."