It's hard enough against Madrid, let alone VAR

SEVILLE (Spain) • The combination of Real Madrid and the video assistant referee (VAR) was too much for Real Betis to contend with in Saturday's 3-2 home defeat, coach Manuel Pellegrini said, after his team came away empty-handed despite outplaying the La Liga champions for parts of the game.

Betis overcame an early goal to take a 2-1 lead over Madrid at half-time. But three interventions went the way of the champions after the interval, leading to Madrid drawing level, the hosts having defender Emerson sent off and the visitors winning a late penalty.

Real captain Sergio Ramos chipped the ball into the net from the spot in the 82nd minute after a VAR review for a handball by defender Marc Bartra, who appeared to have been pushed by forward Borja Mayoral.

"When you are up against Madrid and VAR, it is too much," Pellegrini told a news conference. "We were much better than Madrid in the first half, we scored two goals and had three clear chances to score. The second half was more equal, then there was the red card, the penalty, and playing so much time with a man down was tough."

Madrid coach Zidane grew tired of the constant discussions about referees in last season's title win and clearly did not wish to weigh in on the debate on Saturday.

"I think what happened today was fair," said the Frenchman, who played an uncustomary 4-4-2 formation and handed a rare start to Luka Jovic, who partnered Karim Benzema. "The referee is in charge, I never get involved with the referees and I'm not going to do so today."

