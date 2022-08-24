It's all about attitude: Ten Hag

LONDON • This was the fighting spirit Erik ten Hag wanted to see.

There was little evidence of desire in Manchester United's opening two English Premier League losses, leading the Dutchman to demand an attitude adjustment ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Monday.

Ten Hag showed he meant business, first scrapping a planned day off to make the players run 13.8km as punishment before benching captain Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luke Shaw for Raphael Varane, Anthony Elanga and Tyrell Malacia respectively.

It was a bold call but one that gave United more balance and crucially pace to hit the Reds on the break.

Without the shakiness of Shaw and Maguire in defence, and a static Ronaldo up front, the hosts were able to implement the pressing game desired by ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho put United ahead in the 16th minute, showing great composure as he collected a cut-back from Elanga, left James Milner on his backside and then slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

A mistake by Reds skipper Jordan Henderson allowed substitute Anthony Martial to send Marcus Rashford clear and he kept his cool to slot past Alisson Becker in the 53rd minute for his first league goal since January.

Liverpool pulled one back in the 81st minute when Fabio Carvalho's shot was parried by David de Gea and Mohamed Salah reacted quickest to nod in the loose ball.

There were some late nerves for the home side but they held firm and the United fans, who had begun the night chanting and protesting against their American owners, the Glazer family, went home in celebratory mood after the 2-1 victory.

After their awful start to the season, ten Hag hailed United's first league win over Liverpool since March 2018 and his first since taking charge.

He said: "We can talk about tactics but it's all about attitude. I'm happy with the performance but we have to bring it every game.

"Don't just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, we need to bring it to every game. It starts, once again, with the spirit."

Stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes said the players now had to show the same fight in every game.

"Today was really important for us," the midfielder added. "We showed the right intensity and more importantly the right character. We got the three points.

"Scoring first was really important for us, for our confidence. It was important for us to take the first step in the league, now we have to carry on."

Victory took United a point above Liverpool (two) in the league table.

With the £51 million signing (S$83.8 million) of Casemiro, who was paraded before kick-off, there is now more optimism at Old Trafford.

The Brazil midfielder is not expected to be the last face through the door, with the Red Devils expected to be busy until the transfer window closes on Sept 1.

Forwards Antony and Cody Gakpo have been heavily linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams and ten Hag hinted more money will be spent in the final days of the transfer window.

Given how United looked a lot more solid with Malacia, Varane and Elanga in the team and with Casemiro also champing at the bit, the dropped trio face a fight to regain their starting places.

However, ten Hag claimed the first-team door was not shut even though they now appear to be out of favour.

"I don't have to mention Maguire and Ronaldo. They are amazing players and they will play a role in the future and the short-term future as well," he said.

"We have the right players, I am convinced of that. The window is not closed, and you need numbers and also quality."

United next travel to 11th-placed Southampton on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE