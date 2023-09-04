Italy's Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short

MILAN - Serie A is ready to launch its own media operation to screen matches in Italy live if broadcasters vying for rights do not improve their offers, the head of the top Italian soccer league said on Monday.

Domestic broadcasting licences are a key source of revenue for Serie A clubs such as this year's champions Napoli, Juventus and Milanese clubs AC Milan and Inter.

The league has delayed until Oct. 15 a decision on the sale of the rights to screen matches in Italy after offers remained below the 1 billion euro annual price tag sought by clubs for the five years from the 2024-2025 season.

"We have the structure to offer (matches) directly to viewers….we are considering this option," Serie A Chief Execuitve Luigi De Siervo told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

"We won't back offers deemed as too low," he added.

Earlier this year the Italian league held multiple rounds of talks with DAZN, Sky Italia and MediaForEurope to try to improve a set of bids submitted by the broadcasters for the live rights to matches.

Under a three-year deal expiring next June, Serie A is collecting some 930 million euros per season from the sale of its rights in Italy, with DAZN holding the lion's share. REUTERS