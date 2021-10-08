Italy will be even stronger despite defeat: Mancini

MILAN • Roberto Mancini believes Italy's first defeat in more than three years against Spain will make them stronger, but the manager was unhappy with the San Siro crowd for jeering goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The European champions lost their Nations League semi-final clash 2-1 on Wednesday, ending a world record 37-match unbeaten run stretching back to 2018.

Spain had given Italy their toughest test at Euro 2020 and that semi-final match in July, which was a 50-50 affair, had to be decided via a penalty shoot-out.

This time, La Roja made their greater possession of the ball count. Ferran Torres put Spain ahead in the 17th minute, before Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for a second yellow card after elbowing Sergio Busquets, which effectively ended the contest.

Torres then gave Luis Enrique's side a two-goal lead at the break and while Italy pulled one back seven minutes from time through substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini, it was too little, too late.

Mancini, however, was not too disappointed as the Azzurri had put in a spirited showing despite going down to 10 men.

"It is better for it to come tonight than in the final of the Euros or the World Cup," he said.

"But this game makes us even stronger despite the defeat and allows us to understand that we are truly a great team."

The Italians had home advantage on their side, but their fans proved to be more of a hindrance than a boost at times as Donnarumma was booed with every touch.

The goalkeeper, who was voted the best player of Euro 2020, became a figure of hate among AC Milan fans after refusing to sign a new contract and leaving the club to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in July.

The situation seemed to affect Donnarumma, who was jittery during the match, and Mancini bemoaned the lack of support, which the team could have done with especially after their red card.

85 At 17 years and 62 days old, Gavi broke an 85-year-old record as he became Spain's youngest-capped player.

"Italy were playing and it was not a club match," he said.

"They could have put this situation aside for one night and whistle when it comes to a PSG-Milan game. Italy is Italy and comes above everything.

"I do not blame the defeat on anything, but the red card affected the match. We were in a bit of difficulty, but we could have ended the first half at 1-1. We should not have conceded the second goal at the end of the first half."

While Mancini will take confidence his hampered side were competitive throughout, Spain will be equally encouraged after going a step further towards solving their forward conundrum.

That problem has plagued the national team for several years and was underlined at Euro 2020, where front duo Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno were widely slated for underperforming.

Torres may be a winger by trade but his club manager Pep Guardiola has said the 21-year-old has the attributes to play down the middle and the Manchester City star now has 12 international goals since September last year.

They also have more talent coming through in midfield, Spain's key strength for decades.

Enrique hailed Gavi as their "future and present" after the Barcelona midfielder became their youngest-capped player.

At 17 years and 62 days old, he broke an 85-year-old record held by Angel Zubieta Redondo (17 years and 284 days old) when he made his debut here, playing the entire game and looking at home alongside Busquets.

Barca have had an abysmal start to the season but the breakthrough of Gavi, who last season was in the academy, has been a bright spot.

On the wunderkind, Enrique said: "He's a player who can play between the lines, doesn't lose the ball, has good technique, and is physical. Nothing is too much for him. He is a very complete player."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS