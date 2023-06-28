Italy bans number 88 from football shirts in drive against anti-Semitism

Lazio's Toma Basic, in a number 88 shirt, celebrates scoring a goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
29 min ago
Published
29 min ago

MILAN - Footballers in Italy were banned on Tuesday from wearing the number 88 on their shirts as part of an anti-Semitism initiative coordinated by Italy’s government and football federation (FIGC).

The country’s Interior and Sport Ministers, as well as the coordinator in combating anti-Semitism, signed an agreement with FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina to battle the phenomenon in Italian stadiums.

The agreement also provides for matches being interrupted “in the event of anti-Semitic chanting or behaviour”.

The number 88 is a reference to the Nazi Germany slogan “Heil Hitler” as the letter ‘h’ is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

One Lazio fan was pictured wearing a replica top with the name “Hitlerson” and the number 88 on the back during March’s local derby with Roma.

He was a German supporter and one of three people banned for life from attending matches by Lazio.

That match which was also marred by mass anti-Semitic chants by Lazio fans, an offence which led to a suspended one-match stand closure.

A fortnight before a group of around 100 of Lazio fans were filmed proudly calling themselves racist in a chant which insulted Roma supporters by saying their fathers were deported to Nazi concentration camps.

The incident was one of a litany involving Lazio’s hardcore fans, some of the most right wing in a country where fascist fan groups are a widespread phenomenon.

Last season, the handler of Lazio’s eagle mascot praised dictators Benito Mussolini and Francisco Franco after being suspended by the club for performing a fascist salute at the end of a match.

Two players in Serie A - Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic and Lazio’s Toma Basic, both Croatia internationals - wore the number 88 on their shirts in the season just finished. AFP

More On This Topic
Fifa to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior
Qatar, Kuwait deny racism claims in international football friendlies

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top