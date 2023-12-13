Italy and Juventus great Chiellini retires from football

Former Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has decided to retire from professional football, the 39-year-old announced on social media platform X on Tuesday.

Chiellini, who played for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC this season, captained Italy to the Euro 2020 title after they beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

The centre-back played 117 times for his country.

He spent most of his club career at Juve, helping them win nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies and five domestic Supercups. He was a Champions League runner-up twice.

"You (football) have been the most beautiful and intense journey of my life," Chiellini, who played 425 league games for Juventus, scoring 27 goals, wrote on X.

"You have been my everything. With you I have travelled a unique and unforgettable path. But now it is time to start new chapters, face new challenges and write further important and exciting pages of life." REUTERS

