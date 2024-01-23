Italian football legend Gigi Riva dead aged 79

“Ciao Gigi” was displayed on the screens at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi Arabian capital, alongside a picture of the deceased Riva.

“He will always be remembered for his play with ‘his’ Cagliari and the national team,” said Serie A in a short statement.

Matches across Italy from Monday until the end of the coming weekend will hold a pre-match “minute’s reflection” in honour of Riva, added the FIGC.

Riva had been in hospital in Sardinian capital Cagliari, where he stayed after the end of his playing career, reportedly after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

Riva scored 35 times in just 42 appearances for his country, with whom he won the 1968 European Championship and reached the World Cup final two years later.

Italy were swept aside in that final in Mexico by Pele’s Brazil, considered one of the best teams in the history of football, but he scored a key goal in the dramatic 4-3 defeat of West Germany in the last four.

Riva’s Italy career was hampered by two serious injuries, including a broken leg in 1970 which also ended Cagliari’s bid for a second straight league title.

“It’s a huge loss for me, we had been friends for a very long time, since 1967. We did military service together,” former Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff told the AGI news agency.

Riva played almost his entire club career with Cagliari, a club more familiar with relegation then glory, despite being persistently courted by powerhouse Juventus.

He signed for Cagliari in 1963 and retiring in 1976 after topping the Serie A charts three times and netting more than 200 times for the island club.