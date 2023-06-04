It’s been crazy: Song Ui-young on reception by Indonesian fans after joining Persebaya

SINGAPORE – Just a day after becoming a Persebaya Surabaya player, Lions midfielder Song Ui-young had to delete the Instagram app on his phone and make an abrupt exit at his official unveiling due to overcrowding.

The 29-year-old was announced as the Indonesian top-tier side’s latest signing last Friday and he admitted being overwhelmed by notifications of new followers and messages of support from the club’s fans.

A day later, at a club sponsor’s store where he was unveiled as Persebaya’s latest acquisition, security had to escort Song out of the shop – which was already filled with over 200 fans, but more were trying to squeeze in.

Song signed for Persebaya on an initial one-year contract with an option to extend, after a five-month stint with Thai League 1 side Nongbua Pitchaya. With Nongbua relegated from the top tier, Song was allowed to leave on a free transfer due to a clause in his contract.

Over a phone call from Persebaya, Song told The Straits Times on Saturday: “I landed in Indonesia today and it has already been crazy. After 30 minutes at the club event, I was told that I had to leave because too many fans were turning up.

“And I also had to delete my Instagram because I was getting messages and notifications every second. It was too much for me now.

“But this is why I am here, the passion of the fans here is the best. I am so motivated to do my best for them.”

Football fan culture in Indonesia is vibrant and its rivalries are intense. Persebaya, who finished sixth out of 18 teams last season, has 2.4 million followers on its Instagram account. Several weeks ago, many of them bombarded Song’s Instagram page with comments welcoming him to the club even before the move was confirmed.

The switch also means that Song’s dream to ply his trade in Indonesia will finally be fulfilled. In 2018, the South Korean-born player turned down a lucrative contract by Indonesian giants Persija Jakarta to stay with Home United in the Singapore Premier League. He did so to ensure he could attain Singapore citizenship, which was eventually granted in 2021.

While playing for Home that year, Song also experienced Indonesian fans’ partisanship during a 3-1 AFC Cup win over Persija in front of 62,198 raucous supporters at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. Their passion left a deep impression on him and he had wondered if he could play there one day.

Song, who also had offers from other Indonesian clubs, is the second Singaporean footballer to join a Liga 1 outfit this year. In May, Young Lions captain Jacob Mahler signed for Madura United. The new season kicks off on July 1.

A change in player registration rules has opened a window for players from Singapore. Under the Indonesian league’s rules, clubs can now sign up to six foreigners – including one from an Asean country.

While he hopes to help his new side challenge for the league title and qualify for the AFC Champions League, Song is also looking at his personal development so that he can become a bigger asset to the Lions.

He said: “In my short stint in Thailand, I felt that I improved as a player and grew as a man.

“I think this stint in Indonesia is going to be very helpful in helping me to grow even further. If I continue to play at a higher level, my fitness and quality will be even better and when I go back (to the national team) to play, I hope it can make a difference.”