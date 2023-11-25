It’s all about getting up the pitch, says Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield role

LONDON – Trent Alexander-Arnold is a right-back by nature, but Liverpool fans have seen him playing frequently in a hybrid midfield role for the Reds in recent months, in which he operates as a fullback when out of possession but moves into midfield when the team attack.

Perhaps that is his best position, one that is fluid and also endorsed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old has even said that he is hoping to impress in midfield for England in order to secure a spot in manager Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

“I see an opportunity to play in the Euro and it’s an opportunity I want to take. Every game between now and the end of the season, it’s to earn a place to start in the Euro,” he said previously.

“I had spoken to the manager and he explained there could be a potential opportunity in midfield. When I heard those words, it ignited something within me.”

That fire burnt brightly for him on Nov 25, when he smashed in an 80th-minute goal as Liverpool drew 1-1 at Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Mohamed Salah found Alexander-Arnold with an inch-perfect pass and the defender needed only two touches from his right foot to send the ball into the bottom corner. The goal came about because he was in an advanced position – at the edge of the box.

On his attacking intentions, Alexander-Arnold said: “There was potentially a game plan (from City) to stop me from getting the ball in midfield.

“I think Bernardo (Silva) was very close to me when I was pulling inside. It was about getting on the ball in different ways and getting us up the pitch. We did that especially well in the second half.

“(Regarding the goal), I could sense that there were bodies and I tried to get it across goal. Thankfully, it found the bottom corner and it’s one we needed. It was about getting over the line and getting that point.”