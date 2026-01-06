It looks like I am going to be Chelsea manager: Liam Rosenior

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior ahead of the 1-1 French Ligue 1 football draw against Nice at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in France, on Jan 3.

PARIS – Strasbourg’s English coach Liam Rosenior said at a press conference on Jan 6 that “it looks like I am going to be the next manager of” Chelsea, adding it was “an opportunity I cannot turn down”.

He said: “I was given permission to speak to one of the biggest sporting clubs in the world. It looks like I am going to be the next manager of that football club (Chelsea)...

“I haven’t signed yet, I have agreed verbally with Chelsea. It’s really important, this is different to anything anyone has ever done – nobody has made a statement before they have signed a contract.

“Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours. I’m here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on.”

The Blues had been looking for a replacement after sacking former manager Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day.

They were unhappy with reports that Maresca had spoken to Manchester City about possibly succeeding Pep Guardiola at the end of the season, amid suggestions that he had tried to use a potential move as a bargaining tool in negotiations over an extended contract.

There had also been a dispute over the extent of Maresca’s authority to ignore the advice of medical staff when bringing players back into the team after injury.

Rosenior, however, will be expected to work under similar conditions, with issues such as player recruitment largely the responsibility of the club’s five-strong team of sporting directors.

Rosenior, 41, had travelled to London to meet with Chelsea’s club’s sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart on Jan 5.

Strasbourg are owned by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo, a consortium headed by US billionaire businessman Todd Boehly.

A club source said Strasbourg are already “working behind the scenes to find his replacement... as quickly as possible”.

Meanwhile, the training session on Jan 5 was overseeen by Rosenior’s assistants Jean-Marc Kuentz and Filipe Coelho.

The Englishman previously managed Hull City before joining Strasbourg in July 2024. He led the French club to a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Chelsea – fifth in the English Premier League and three points off the Champions League places – have assembled a large squad of young players with limited top-level experience, with Maresca seemingly unhappy with the amount of squad rotation his side endured.

Rosenior has enjoyed a measure of success with a similarly young squad at Strasbourg, and led them into the knockout rounds of the Europa Conference League.

While he may never have managed in the Premier League, he comes with a glowing reference from former Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney.

After a short spell in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Under-23s, Rosenior began his senior coaching career in 2019 at Derby County, first under Philiip Cocu and then as assistant to Rooney.

“He’s taken chances, and hopefully that pays off because I think Liam is as good a coach as I’ve ever worked with,” Rooney said on his BBC podcast.

“He was incredible in his coaching ability,” added Rooney, highlighting Rosenior’s attention to detail.

The 41-year-old briefly replaced Rooney on an interim basis in 2022 and later that year took over as manager of Hull City in the Championship. AFP, REUTERS