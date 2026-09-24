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Israel's Abu Farchi sent off after gun gesture celebration

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Soccer Football - Nations League - Group G - Austria v Israel - Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria - September 24, 2026 Israel's Roy Revivo, Idan Nachmias and Dor Peretz remonstrate with referee Georgi Kabakov after Israel's Sayed Abu Farhi is shown a red card REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl

Soccer Football - Nations League - Group G - Austria v Israel - Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria - September 24, 2026 Israel's Roy Revivo, Idan Nachmias and Dor Peretz remonstrate with referee Georgi Kabakov after Israel's Sayed Abu Farhi is shown a red card REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl

Sept 24 - Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off after scoring an equaliser against Austria in their UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, following a celebration in which he used the corner flag to simulate a gun.

Abu Farchi netted a second-half header to bring Israel level after Austria had taken the lead at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

The 20-year-old ran towards the corner flag, grabbed it and made a gun-firing gesture as part of his celebration.

The referee showed him a second yellow card, followed by a red card, leaving Israel with 10 players. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.