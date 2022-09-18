Isak's penalty salvages point for ponderous Newcastle

LONDON - Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wore an all-black suit on Saturday for the pre-match minute's silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, before quickly changing into his regular tracksuit in order to get down to business on the touchline.

But that dedication to his job did not work so well, as the Magpies struggled to a 1-1 Premier League stalemate against his former club Bournemouth at St James' Park.

Howe told beIN Sports: "I thought they defended well, but the onus is on us as the home team to be better with the ball. Today I thought it was away from our highest level... The pleasing thing (today) is when you don't play well but you don't lose."

Howe, who was appointed last November, was up against his old side - whom he coached from 2012 to 2020 - for the first time.

The 44-year-old made 300 appearances for the Cherries as a player and then, as manager, guided them from the fourth tier to the Premier League where they remained for four seasons.

The Englishman had described his decision to leave the club following relegation in 2020 as "emotionally difficult" but there was little room for sentiment.

Newcastle were quickly the dominant side in the first half as Bournemouth's Brazilian goalkeeper Neto was forced into making a couple of saves to keep the score at 0-0 going into the break.

The Magpies had close to 70 per cent possession and six attempts on goal with four on target before the interval but could not score.

Bournemouth's resilience paid off in the second half as midfielder Philip Billing scored just past the hour mark with a superb pass from left-back Jordan Zemura.

But it did not take long for Newcastle to equalise. Striker Alexander Isak, the side's record £63 million (S$101 million) signing in summer, scored his second goal in three games after converting a penalty in the 67th minute.

Howe's men ended the game with 72 per cent possession, 19 shots and seven on target.

Despite a single win so far this term, he has made Newcastle tough to beat and a 3-3 draw with Manchester City in August proved they can trouble the big guns.

But eight points from their opening seven games - Bournemouth have the same tally - is still a modest haul for a club with such grand ambitions following the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover in 2021, and Howe will be looking to improve on that.

