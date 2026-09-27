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Irish defender Dunne named as goalkeeper for Israel clash as Bazunu pulls out

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Sept 27 - Republic of Ireland defender Jimmy Dunne has been named as one of two reserve goalkeepers for his side's Nations League clash with Israel.

• Dunne's positional switch comes about after Gavin Bazunu withdrew from the squad for the game over Israel's war in Gaza.

• The Irish team engaged in hours of discussions over whether to boycott the game against Israel, with a majority eventually voting to play.

• UEFA rules require teams to register three goalkeepers for Nations League games.

• The game takes place in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday evening. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.