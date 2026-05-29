Ireland's McGrath calls for resolution to Israel fixture controversy

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Soccer Football - International Friendly - Republic of Ireland v Qatar - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - May 28, 2026 Republic of Ireland's Jayson Molumby and Jamie McGrath help Troy Parrott to his feet REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

May 29 - Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath said the team do not want to get embroiled in the controversy surrounding their Nations League games against Israel after their friendly win over Qatar in Dublin on Thursday was disrupted by protests.

Ireland are set to host Israel at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on October 4, while a September 27 fixture designated as an Israel home match is expected to be staged at a neutral venue.

Earlier this month, leading Irish footballers joined with celebrities in a campaign calling for a boycott of the matches, but Ireland's soccer governing body (FAI) has said it will go ahead with the fixtures and that a refusal to play could lead to disciplinary measures.

Tennis balls featuring the Palestinian flag were thrown on to the pitch in Thursday's friendly, causing the match to be halted twice, and McGrath expected more protests to follow.

"I'm sure it's going to heat up over the next few months. We don't want to be put into a position," he told the BBC.

"Hopefully the powers above us can work something out or use it for the greater good, I'm not sure what the process will be as it heats up. At the end of the day, we're footballers and we don't want to be caught in this, but sometimes we might have to."

In November last year, 93% of FAI members voted for its leadership to press UEFA to suspend the Israel Football Association from European competitions. REUTERS