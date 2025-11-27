Ireland left to sing a cappella after organisers hit a bum note

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ireland women's Under-19 team struck up an a cappella version of their national anthem before a European Championship qualifier in Bulgaria on Wednesday after organisers mistakenly played Britain's 'God Save the King' over the speakers.

The mix-up came ahead of their Group A5 opener against Sweden in Albena, and as the players stood facing the Irish flag their heads were turned when the opening bars of Britain's anthem rang out around the ground.

Shouts of disapproval followed within the stadium before the music was abruptly cut off. Following 30 seconds of awkward silence, the Irish players, together with their coaches and fans, belted out 'Amhran na bhFiann' (The Soldier's Song).

Ireland ultimately fell to a 3-1 defeat to Sweden, and will hope that the organisers will be better prepared when they step on the same pitch on Saturday to face Poland. REUTERS