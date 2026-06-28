Iraq's World Cup return ends with hope and hard truths

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June 27 - Iraq's first World Cup appearance in 40 years ended in a harsh lesson, but their return to football's biggest stage may be remembered less for three defeats than for exposing what is needed to ensure they are back sooner rather than later.

After ending a four-decade absence from the finals, Iraq found themselves handed one of the tournament's toughest assignments, grouped with former champions France, Norway and African heavyweights Senegal.

The challenge proved too great. Iraq exited without a point after defeats by all teams, conceding 12 goals, with Friday's 5-0 loss to the Africans compounded by an early red card that left Graham Arnold's side playing with 10 men for more than 75 minutes.

Yet reducing the campaign to results alone would overlook the significance of Iraq's return to the global stage and the broader questions it raised about the country's footballing future.

Arnold, who took charge a year ago and guided Iraq back to the World Cup, believes the foundations exist for sustained progress but said the next step depends on investment rather than inspiration.

"Iraq have fantastic fans and fantastic supporters. They've got the right intention," the Australian said before the final group game.

"I think you could get help for the resources, training facilities and things like that, to make an academy and make the kids and the club competitions better."

His assessment reflected a reality visible throughout the tournament. Iraq's players competed with commitment and discipline for long periods but were punished by opponents whose squads are largely drawn from Europe's top leagues and accustomed to football at the highest level.

For midfielder Kevin Yakob, the tournament represented a personal triumph regardless of the results.

"One year ago I didn't know if I could play football anymore. I was out for over two years, and this was the dream I had every day that kept me going," he said.

Remaining among the game's elite will depend on whether the lessons of this tournament translate into lasting investment in the players and infrastructure Arnold believes can take Iraqi football forward. REUTERS