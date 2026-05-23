Iraq turn to former captain Mahmoud as FA chief before World Cup comeback

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Younis Mahmoud of Iraq's Erbil reacts during their AFC Cup soccer match against Tajikistan's FC at AlWakra Stadium in Doha April 29, 2015. REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/ File Photo

May 23 - Iraq elected former national team captain Younis Mahmoud as president of its Football Association on Saturday, handing one of its most celebrated players a leadership role weeks before the country’s return to the World Cup after a 40-year absence.

Mahmoud secured 38 votes, comfortably defeating incumbent Adnan Dirjal, who had chaired the federation since 2021 and received 20.

The 43-year-old Mahmoud captained Iraq to its first Asian Cup title in 2007, scoring the winning goal in the final and finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and best player.

He played professionally in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, winning the Qatari league Golden Boot three times.

Iraq sealed their place at next month’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico by beating Bolivia in an intercontinental playoff and will face France, Senegal and Norway in Group I. REUTERS