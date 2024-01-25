Iraq one step closer to emulating 2007 Asian Cup fairytale

DOHA - Free-scoring Iraq hope to emulate their heroes of 2007 by going all the way at the Asian Cup after storming through the group stage with three wins from three.

Having sprung a shock by beating Japan, Iraq celebrated finishing top of Group D with a last-minute 3-2 win over 10-man Vietnam, who were already eliminated.

Aymen Hussein netted twice including the winner deep in stoppage time in a frantic match and is the leading scorer in Qatar with five goals.

Japan finished second in the group after a 3-1 win over Indonesia, who look unlikely to progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Iraq’s perfect nine points in the group phase trumps the five they picked up at the same stage in 2007 on the way to their first and only continental title.

They defeated three-time champions Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the final in Jakarta, the fairytale triumph sparking huge celebrations back in deeply fractured Iraq.

The current crop of players remembers it well.

“I was watching this game at the time with my family,” midfielder Osama Rashid said in Qatar when asked about the historic win.

“We were very happy and went outside to celebrate with friends. Many people speak about these moments,” said Rashid, who scored in the 3-1 win over Indonesia in Doha.

‘Going to be hard’

The Spaniard Jesus Casas was named coach in late 2022 and Iraq promptly won the eight-team Gulf Cup on home soil.

Rashid said that meant the players “know the feeling of winning a cup and how they can make the Iraqi people happy”.

Upsetting the odds once again in Qatar would make “a lot of people – 40 million Iraqi people – very happy”, said Casas, a former assistant to Luis Enrique with Spain’s national team.