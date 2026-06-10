Straitstimes.com header logo

Iraq conclude World Cup preparations with a defeat to Venezuela

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jun 9, 2026; Bridgeview, Illinois, USA; Iraq forward Ali al-Hamadi (9) kicks the ball against Venezuela during the first half at SeatGeek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Jun 9, 2026; Bridgeview, Illinois, USA; Iraq forward Ali al-Hamadi (9) kicks the ball against Venezuela during the first half at SeatGeek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

June 10 - Iraq lost 2-0 to Venezuela on Wednesday in their final warm-up friendly before the World Cup.

Midfielder Cristian Casseres opened the scoring for the South Americans in Bridgeville, Illinois in the 17th minute with a close-range finish.

Venezuela doubled their lead immediately after interval when Casseres won the ball before passing to striker Jesus Ramirez, who dribbled past a defender and fired in a powerful shot.

Iraq finished the match with 10 men after forward Ali Youssef was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute.

Iraq return to the World Cup finals for the first time since their only appearance 40 years ago, and will begin their Group I campaign against Norway on June 17 before facing France and Senegal.

Venezuela is not a participant in this year's tournament in North America, and remains the only South American nation to never qualify for the World Cup finals. REUTERS

See more on

World Cup

Iraq

Venezuela

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.