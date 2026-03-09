Iraq coach calls for delay to World Cup playoff amid travel shutdown

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 9 - Iraq coach Graham Arnold has called for the team's inter-confederation World Cup playoff in Mexico later this month to be postponed amidst the travel chaos triggered by the conflict in neighbouring Iran.

The Iraqis are concerned they might not be able to get their players and staff over to Mexico for their scheduled clash with either Bolivia or Suriname in Monterrey on March 31 because of the travel lockdown in the Middle East.

Arnold said putting together a team solely with players based outside Iraq would hinder the country's chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

"It wouldn't be our best team and we need our best team available for the country's biggest game in 40 years," the Australian told the Australian Associated Press from his home in the United Arab Emirates.

"The Iraqi people are so passionate about the game of football that it is insane. The fact that they haven't qualified for 40 years is probably the main reason I took this job.

"But at this stage with the airport being shut down we are working hard to try and find another alternative."

Iraqi airspace has been closed since the United States and Israel launched air attacks on Iran on February 28 and the Islamic Republic responded by firing missiles and drones at Israel, Gulf states and other nearby countries.

Bolivia and Suriname are scheduled to meet in the inter-confederation playoff semi-final in Monterrey on March 26 to decide which team meets Iraq in the final five days later.

"In my opinion, if FIFA were to delay the game it gives us time to prepare properly," Arnold added.

"Let Bolivia play Suriname this month and then a week before the World Cup, we play the winner in the US - the winner of that game stays on and the loser goes home.

"Our federation's president Adnan Dirjal is working round the clock trying to plan and prepare to make everyone in Iraq's dream come true so we need this decision made quickly."

The finals take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment on Arnold's suggestion from FIFA, global soccer's governing body.

New Caledonia, Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of Congo will travel to Guadalajara later this month to compete in the other three-way playoff for a ticket to the World Cup finals. REUTERS