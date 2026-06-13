Iran team chief slams FIFA’s ‘lack of coordination’ on visa issues

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Mahdi Mohammad Nabi, Iran's World Cup team supervisor and one of the 15 Iranian soccer federation members denied visas to travel to the U.S. for the World Cup games, attends an interview with Reuters at a hotel in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 11, 2026.

MEXICO CITY – FIFA president Gianni Infantino has failed to deliver on promises to secure full access for the Iranian football federation to attend the team's three games in the United States, Iran’s World Cup team supervisor told Reuters.

Mahdi Mohammad Nabi, who also served as Iran’s supervisor in charge of squad operations at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, is among 15 Iranian federation members denied a visa to travel to the US.

He spoke on Thursday evening, a day after Infantino gave a free-wheeling press conference in Mexico City in which he celebrated Iran’s participation in the tournament as proof of his organisation’s success in navigating complex political issues.

"We hope Mr Infantino will indeed implement the promises he made to the Iran national team," Nabi said. "The FIFA regulations and protocols must be properly followed by both member federations and hosts."

The US State Department said the visas had been rejected because it "will not allow the Iranian team to abuse this system to sneak terrorists into the US under false pretenses".

The difficulties facing the Iranian team, who also moved their training base at the last minute to Tijuana from Arizona due to the visa issues, have raised serious questions about the organisation of the 2026 World Cup that is being jointly hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The US has also denied visas to Iranian and African journalists covering the World Cup, implemented bond measures for countries flagged for high rates of visa overstays, and implemented travel bans against nationals from four countries that qualified for the World Cup.

The US this week denied entry to Somalian FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, despite him having a valid visa to enter the US, for alleged links to "terror organisations".

But Iran is the only World Cup team that has seen large numbers of its federation denied entry into the US. This is the first World Cup since its inception in 1930 in which a host nation receives a nation it is at war with.

The Iranian players were granted US visas only 10 days before their first match outside Los Angeles, which is scheduled for Monday against New Zealand.

Nabi said he had never before experienced "such lack of coordination" at a World Cup.

The entire visa saga, he said, "has disrupted our players’ ability to adapt" and put the team at a disadvantage.

Asked about the US State Department’s allegation that Iran’s federation is trying to "sneak terrorists" into the US, Nabi declined to answer, adding: "We are here to talk about sports; we did not come to engage in any political activities.”

On Wednesday, Infantino defended concerns over visa issues and FIFA’s role, saying his body could not dictate immigration decisions to World Cup host nations.

Still, the US visa restrictions stand in stark contrast to other World Cup tournaments. For example, Russia loosened its strict visa requirements for the 2018 World Cup, implementing a visa-free system for fans with tickets to the tournament.

Iran player Saeid Ezzatollahi told Reuters the team accepted that the players cannot have their families attend the tournament to watch and support them because of visa restrictions. But he said FIFA had promised the federation that the staff would get visas.

"We need all of our staff and especially our main guys that can help us through this tournament," he said. REUTERS