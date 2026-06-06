Iran slams US ‘discriminatory treatment’ over World Cup visa refusals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Iran said the US did not grant visas for some members of its delegation to attend the tournament.

TEHRAN – Iran on June 6 slammed World Cup host the United States over what it called “discriminatory treatment” by not granting visas for some members of the Iranian delegation to attend the tournament.

“Why do you not say that visas were denied to a large portion of the managerial and executive staff, technical advisers, and others who are an integral part of any national football team?“ the Iranian Embassy in Turkey said in a post on X, referring to an earlier announcement by US envoy Tom Barrack that visas had been granted to players.

“You have now escalated the deliberate and discriminatory treatment against Iran’s national football team to its highest level,” the embassy added. AFP