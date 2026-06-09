Iran says US revoked World Cup ticket allocation for supporters

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Fans reacting as the Iranian national football team arrives at the Tijuana International Airport in Mexico on June 9, 2026, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

TEHRAN – Iran’s football federation on June 9 said the United States has revoked its allocation of tickets for its World Cup group games, accusing the co-host of obstructing the attendance of Iranian supporters under the shadow of a bitter diplomatic row.

The US has presented a number of bureaucratic hurdles for Iran at the global football spectacle, including refusing to issue visas for some of its support staff, as the two countries remain at war after the US and Israel attacked the country in late February.

“With less than three days remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup... the United States has once again acted to obstruct the presence of Iranian supporters at the stadiums hosting the national team’s three group stage matches,” the federation said in a statement.

The Iranian football body said FIFA regulations dictate that it should be allocated eight per cent of tickets for each match, which are given to participating federations for distribution to their supporters through official channels.

According to the statement, Iran had already begun ticket sales for group stage matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt – all to be held in the US – after receiving its quota, with some fans having already made necessary arrangements.

“However, in an unexpected move, the allocation granted to the Iranian Football Federation has been withdrawn, and under the current circumstances, the federation is unable to provide even a single ticket to supporters of the national team,” it said.

The federation described the move as “contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries”.

It also called on FIFA and tournament organisers “to uphold the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations, to provide the necessary conditions for Iranian supporters”.

Neither FIFA nor US organisers have publicly commented on the Iranian accusation.

The complaint is the latest dispute regarding Iran’s participation in the World Cup, following visa issues that Tehran says have prevented some 15 administrative and management staff in its delegation from entering the US.

Rising tensions also prompted Iran to announce that it was moving its World Cup training base to the Mexican border city of Tijuana rather than Tuscon, Arizona, as originally planned.

The ticketing row comes on the heels of award-winning Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan being dropped from officiating at the World Cup after being barred from entering the US, world football’s governing body FIFA said on June 8.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed in a statement that Artan, who was refused entry to the US after arriving at Miami International Airport on June 6, would play no part in the World Cup. Artan would have been the first Somali to referee at a World Cup.

FIFA emphasised that it was powerless to influence the decision, which it said was the sole preserve of tournament co-hosts the US.

A spokesperson for United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Artan was denied entry following a routine inspection.

Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

Artan became a FIFA referee in 2018 and officiated in the most recent edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In 2025, he was named by the Confederation of African Football as men’s referee of the year. AFP