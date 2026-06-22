Iran draw strength from adversity after holding Belgium to draw

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INGLEWOOD, California, June 21 - Iran's players said adversity has forged a stronger sense of unity in the squad after they held heavily favoured Belgium to a 0-0 draw in their Group G World Cup match on Sunday, giving them a chance to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

The result was another display of resilience from a team whose tournament has unfolded under extraordinary circumstances.

Due to measures imposed by the American government, the Team Melli squad have been forced to stay outside the U.S. between matches, while a number of Iran's team staff and officials have also been banned.

Midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh said those difficulties had only strengthened the group.

"I think it is part of our culture that in a difficult situation, we perform better," Jahanbakhsh told reporters.

"It has united us even more, and that's one of the things that we've shown today. We showed great team character."

Iran frustrated Belgium throughout the match and, despite failing to capitalise after their opponents were reduced to 10 men, emerged with their unbeaten record intact.

Iran, who have two points from two draws after also holding New Zealand 2-2, face Egypt in Seattle on Friday in their final group match knowing victory would send them into the last 16, a milestone the country has never achieved at a World Cup.

"The (travel) situation hasn't been the best but we don't want to keep repeating that because I think everyone is aware," Jahanbakhsh said.

"We go game by game. Today was an amazing performance but we cannot let down the next game against Egypt. We know how important that is."

PROTESTS CONTINUE

For the second straight match in Los Angeles, protesters opposed to the Iranian government gathered before the game.

Jahanbakhsh said the team were motivated by the chance to represent Iranians everywhere, regardless of political views or personal beliefs.

"We play for all Iranians in Iran, outside Iran, with whatever ideology, whatever preference they have and we make sure to make them happy, because I'm sure at the end of the day they love Team Melli with their hearts and we respect them all.

"The most important thing we can do as a team is to perform well and put our heart on the pitch."

Iran have never advanced beyond the group stage in six previous World Cup appearances, but Friday's meeting with Egypt offers them a chance to make history after a campaign defined as much by disruption off the pitch as discipline on it. REUTERS