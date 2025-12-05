Iran coach lands in Washington for World Cup draw

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Washington D.C., District of Columbia, U.S. - December 4, 2025 General view outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts ahead of the draw REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

PARIS, Dec 5 - Iran coach Ardeshir Amir Ghalenoei arrived in Washington with a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation ahead of Friday's World Cup draw, FIFA said.

In a statement to Reuters, FIFA said it welcomed the delegation's presence in the U.S. capital as preparations continue for the expanded 48-team tournament next summer, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran initially said they would boycott the ceremony in Washington over visa issues.

While Iran had applied for nine visas for their delegation, Iranian soccer federation (FFIRI) spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi was quoted as saying that the U.S. had granted four visas, including coach Ghalenoei.

Mehdi Taj, president of the FFIRI, was not granted a visa.

The United States has long-standing strict visa restrictions on Iranians for political and security reasons.

"FIFA has welcomed the arrival of the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation delegation to Washington, DC, including head coach Ardeshir Ghalehnoy, to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw and the team seminar," the statement said.

"FIFA looks forward to continue to work with the Federation and the host country authorities to ensure preparations for their participation at the FIFA World Cup 2026 next summer."

Iran secured qualification earlier this year through the Asian qualifiers and will discover their group-stage opponents at the draw later on Friday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. REUTERS